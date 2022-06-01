Police investigate barricaded incident

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department investigates a domestic incident that led to two individuals barricading inside a hotel room on Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to the Drury Inn, located on 820 W. Trenton Ave around 9:34 a.m., regarding a domestic incident that began in St. Clair County, Michigan.

Officers attempted to make contact with the male and female, however, they refused to exit the hotel room. Officers said the individuals instead barricaded inside the room.

Officers have been in communication with the individuals and are actively working to resolve the situation.

