ProMedica Live Movie Nights unveiled for 2022 summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has announced the movie lineup for the 2022 ProMedica Live Family Movie Nights.

ProMedica released the new information Wednesday morning during a press announcement.

The 2022 ProMedica Live Movie Nights schedule is:

June 18: Encanto (sponsored by Cherry Street Mission Ministries)

July 16: Space Jam: A New Legacy (sponsored by The University of Toledo Men’s Basketball)

July 30: Spiderman: No Way Home (sponsored by Imagination Station)

August 27: Sing 2 (sponsored by Everwild)

All movies will take place at Promenade Park located at 400 Water St. and will start at 8:30 p.m.

According to ProMedica, there will also be exciting additions to this year’s movie nights that include new attractions for the whole family before each movie including a rock climbing wall, zip-line, face painting and more. These activities start at 6:30 p.m.

ProMedica says concessions will be available for purchase and the movies and activities are free of charge. They also want to encourage moviegoers to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Click here for more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.