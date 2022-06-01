Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

ProMedica Live Movie Nights unveiled for 2022 summer

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has announced the movie lineup for the 2022 ProMedica Live Family Movie Nights.

ProMedica released the new information Wednesday morning during a press announcement.

The 2022 ProMedica Live Movie Nights schedule is:

  • June 18: Encanto (sponsored by Cherry Street Mission Ministries)
  • July 16: Space Jam: A New Legacy (sponsored by The University of Toledo Men’s Basketball)
  • July 30: Spiderman: No Way Home (sponsored by Imagination Station)
  • August 27: Sing 2 (sponsored by Everwild)

All movies will take place at Promenade Park located at 400 Water St. and will start at 8:30 p.m.

According to ProMedica, there will also be exciting additions to this year’s movie nights that include new attractions for the whole family before each movie including a rock climbing wall, zip-line, face painting and more. These activities start at 6:30 p.m.

ProMedica says concessions will be available for purchase and the movies and activities are free of charge. They also want to encourage moviegoers to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Click here for more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People from all over the greater Toledo area reported hearing a loud boom at about 9:20 PM on...
Loud boom reported across Toledo area on Memorial Day
Authorities are trying to recover the body of a man who they said drowned in Devils Lake,...
Search crews find body of Sylvania man who drowned while tubing with his daughter at Devil’s Lake
Milan Beach
Toledo man drowns in Milan Beach
Justice refused to stop and drove away from OHSP.
Toledo man in custody after leading OSHP on car chase
Damarco Gilliam
Alleged Lowe’s walk-out thief arrested in Detroit

Latest News

Owens Community College hosts cybersecurity camp for seventh, eighth and ninth graders.
Owens hosts cybersecurity camp
Lucas County health leaders give COVID-19 update
Millions earmarked for local projects in Ohio Capital Budget
Father Geoff Drew (left) and Paul Neyer (right) pictured as a boy at St. Jude School more than...
Father Drew sex abuse survivor urges Ohio senators to reform child rape laws