Rising gas prices impacting truck drivers

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the American Trucking Association, more than 70 percent of freight is transported by trucks, and as we know, trucks need diesel to travel.

Just last month, diesel fuel hit a national average of $5.47 Per gallon. Today in Northwest Ohio, the price sat right around $5.49.

For most truck drivers, one fill-up costs around $1,000 right now, and for small company truck owners like, Ohio trucker Travis Quinlin, that is coming straight out of his own pocket.

“It’s tough. It’s running a lot of guys out of business and it’s putting a clamp on a lot of stuff,” said Quinlin. “Everything’s going to go up because of that diesel fuel.”

When asked for advice, some truckers told 13abc that driving slower can conserve fuel. Truckers said even if it’s just five miles under the speed limit, the tip can help.

