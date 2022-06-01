Security guard killed in shooting at Ohio hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A security guard at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton was killed after an inmate grabbed the guard’s gun and shot him.

Dayton police say the prisoner was being treated in the emergency room around 9:45 a.m. when he was able to get the gun.

Police say the jail prisoner then ran out of the ER and fatally shot himself in the parking lot.

The inmate has not been identified but police say he was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a probation violation.

Dayton homicide detectives are investigating.

#UPDATE #HospitalInvestigation - Unfortunately, the security guard who was shot this morning did succumb to his injuries. https://t.co/teDXPcdI9g — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) June 1, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.