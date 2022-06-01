Birthday Club
Security guard killed in shooting at Ohio hospital

Security guard at Miami Valley Hospital shot and killed by prisoner who was being treated in the ER, Dayton police say.(WHIO/CNN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A security guard at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton was killed after an inmate grabbed the guard’s gun and shot him.

Dayton police say the prisoner was being treated in the emergency room around 9:45 a.m. when he was able to get the gun.

Police say the jail prisoner then ran out of the ER and fatally shot himself in the parking lot.

The inmate has not been identified but police say he was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a probation violation.

Dayton homicide detectives are investigating.

