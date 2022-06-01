Sports betting begins in Ohio on January 1

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sports betting will launch in Ohio on January 1, 2023, the Ohio Casino Control Commission announced Wednesday.

The agency, which is regulating the newly-legalized industry, will begin accepting applications from groups looking to offer sports gaming on June 15.

The Ohio legislature passed House Bill 29 in December to legalize and regulate sports betting in the state. It took effect March 23, 2022.

