Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Sports betting begins in Ohio on January 1

Regulators in Ohio are finalizing rules for sports betting as one casino is hoping to get people used to wagering with a new free app.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sports betting will launch in Ohio on January 1, 2023, the Ohio Casino Control Commission announced Wednesday.

The agency, which is regulating the newly-legalized industry, will begin accepting applications from groups looking to offer sports gaming on June 15.

The Ohio legislature passed House Bill 29 in December to legalize and regulate sports betting in the state. It took effect March 23, 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are trying to recover the body of a man who they said drowned in Devils Lake,...
Search crews find body of Sylvania man who drowned while tubing with his daughter at Devil’s Lake
Milan Beach
Toledo man drowns in Milan Beach
Justice refused to stop and drove away from OHSP.
Toledo man in custody after leading OSHP on car chase
The car left a hole in the house that leads directly to the basement.
Stolen car crashes into home during police chase, teenagers sent to hospital
Damarco Gilliam
Alleged Lowe’s walk-out thief arrested in Detroit

Latest News

Father Geoff Drew (left) and Paul Neyer (right) pictured as a boy at St. Jude School more than...
Father Drew sex abuse survivor urges Ohio senators to reform child rape laws
According to CHA, summer months are one of the hungriest times of the year for children.
Children’s Hunger Alliance to provide meals to kids through summer program
ProMedica announced its 2022 family movie nights for summer 2022
ProMedica Live Movie Nights unveiled for 2022 summer
Rossford athletes, gamers, and musicians will soon have a new space to practice and train.
New multi-use building for Rossford announced