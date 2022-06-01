Students visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The students at the Martin Luther King Junior Academy for Boys took a trip to the National Museum of African American History.

The trip was free thanks to a group of community members.

William Liddell and his group raised $12,000 for the fifth and sixth graders to travel to Washington, D.C.

“I wanted them to have an experience they never had,” Liddell said.

33 students went to the museum and learned about difficult topics such as slavery.

“We started in what’s known as the basement and that’s where they showed the ship of our ancestors coming over. There was a lot of mixed emotions, a lot of them didn’t know that they [slaves] were on top of each other, that if they had to go to the bathroom they would do it there, that if they died they stayed there,” said Sheila Annette Cook, the academy’s community resource and outreach family liaison.

Cook said the sixth graders were awarded their recognition certificates in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. statue.

Cook said the history trip taught the students that they don’t fall into the guidelines of how society identifies Black young boys.

“They asked what we tell others and I said ‘you share what you learned. You put to rest the myth that you’re no good or that you’re destined for prison. You let them know there’s more to me than what you say. I can be what I believe I want to be and I’m going to make it happen,” Cook said.

