TFRD: Person shows up at fire station with gunshot wound

One person showed up at Fire Station 4 on Hill Avenue suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue confirms one person was shot in Toledo Wednesday afternoon.

TFRD says one person showed up at Fire Station 4 on Hill Avenue suffering from at least one gunshot wound, but officials said the shooting happened in the 4400 block of South Avenue. Fire crews treated them at the station.

The person’s condition is unknown at this time. Their identity and circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for additional details.

