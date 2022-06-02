Birthday Club
6/2: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Rain clearing east; mostly sunny next few days
Showers clearing east, and bouncing between the mid-70s and low-80s for the next several days. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After clearing today’s scattered showers to the east, afternoon sun should warm us to the mid-70s... and we won’t get much warmer than that for the next several days. Winds will get a bit breezy from the northwest Friday, with the weekend staying mostly dry until late Sunday. Scattered showers/storms make a comeback early next week.

