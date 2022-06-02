Birthday Club
6/2: Derek’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Dry and comfortable weather will continue through the weekend.
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Clear and cooler with lows in the low 50s. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a breeze in the afternoon and highs around 80. FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and a bit chilly with lows in the upper 40s. SATURDAY: Mainly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid-70s. SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs around 80 and just a small chance for a passing shower. EXTENDED: Increasing clouds Monday and bit muggy with highs in the low 80s and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. A lingering shower Tuesday morning; otherwise, partly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid-70s. Partly cloudy for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and showers possible both days.

