Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Bank card scam lures people with contest ad

Bank card scam lures people with contest ad
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The bank account scam is back in full force. This time it includes a contest.

You better be careful about what you’re clicking on. One Toledo woman thought she found a legit ad but it turned out to be a crook on the other end.

A good tip everyone online needs to remember: just because it says you’re clicking on something like Instagram, you had better double check that’s what it actually is.

As Karen King started to unravel the Chime scam she found herself in the middle of. the crook tried to smooth things over. Chime is the bank card she uses. Recently while going through her account, she found what she believed to be a contest ad that supposedly took her to Instagram. When she clicked, she really ended up finding a crook who wanted a photo of her card and her photo ID, which tragically she provided.

“She says, ‘I’m here to help you get your pending winnings activated on your mobile app.’ They stole my app from a 717 area code,” said King.

Crooks changed all her personal information in the app and took over her account. Luckily, she moved most of her money out as she saw this all begin to happen. But now the crook is getting persistent texting her, instead trying to establish contact and see what else they can get.

“I had this bright idea to win something because that’s what I thought,” said King.

Thieves are trying to be creative, supposedly even showing off a supposed ID badge which is very unlikely a real badge. These crooks are persistent if they even get the hint that you’re listening to their message.

“Don’t click on stuff because there are scammers everywhere. Literally everywhere,” said King.

If for some reason you think the ad is real, it’s best to go to that company’s website or their social media channel instead of clicking on whatever pops up.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People from all over the greater Toledo area reported hearing a loud boom at about 9:20 PM on...
Loud boom reported across Toledo area on Memorial Day
Toledo Police said Christopher Thomas was found suffering from gun shot wounds shortly before...
Coroner: Man killed on Vance St. shot 16 times
Security guard at Miami Valley Hospital shot and killed by prisoner who was being treated in...
Security guard killed in shooting at Ohio hospital
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
One person showed up at Fire Station 4 on Hill Avenue suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
TFRD: Person shows up at fire station with gunshot wound

Latest News

Local school leaders react to House Bill 99
Transgender athlete ban passes Ohio House
Transgender athlete ban passes Ohio House
Local famers say the crop should be ready in the next week or so
The cooler weather is perfect for local strawberry crops
The Creque family has grown strawberries for several generations
Strawberry season is almost here