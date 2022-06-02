Bank card scam lures people with contest ad

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The bank account scam is back in full force. This time it includes a contest.

You better be careful about what you’re clicking on. One Toledo woman thought she found a legit ad but it turned out to be a crook on the other end.

A good tip everyone online needs to remember: just because it says you’re clicking on something like Instagram, you had better double check that’s what it actually is.

As Karen King started to unravel the Chime scam she found herself in the middle of. the crook tried to smooth things over. Chime is the bank card she uses. Recently while going through her account, she found what she believed to be a contest ad that supposedly took her to Instagram. When she clicked, she really ended up finding a crook who wanted a photo of her card and her photo ID, which tragically she provided.

“She says, ‘I’m here to help you get your pending winnings activated on your mobile app.’ They stole my app from a 717 area code,” said King.

Crooks changed all her personal information in the app and took over her account. Luckily, she moved most of her money out as she saw this all begin to happen. But now the crook is getting persistent texting her, instead trying to establish contact and see what else they can get.

“I had this bright idea to win something because that’s what I thought,” said King.

Thieves are trying to be creative, supposedly even showing off a supposed ID badge which is very unlikely a real badge. These crooks are persistent if they even get the hint that you’re listening to their message.

“Don’t click on stuff because there are scammers everywhere. Literally everywhere,” said King.

If for some reason you think the ad is real, it’s best to go to that company’s website or their social media channel instead of clicking on whatever pops up.

