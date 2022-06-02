The cooler weather is perfect for local strawberry crops

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thursday’s high temperature may have been a little on the cool side for some of you, but it is the perfect weather for one of northwest Ohio’s favorite summer crops.

June is strawberry season and the crops should be ready in the next week or so. But getting to this point has not been without its challenges this year.

Tom Creque is a fifth-generation farmer. His family has been growing strawberries for several generations and the season is almost here.

“It’s going to be a little pushed back to start. We hope to get in the field mid-week next week,” Creque said. “A lot of green ones are coming out right now, but we don’t sell green ones. We need the cooler weather like this. They will ripen a bit slower, but get bigger.”

The strawberries also require about an inch of water a week. If Mother Nature doesn’t provide it, a special watering system is used.

“I have what is called drip irrigation in each bed or row. We are able to get to each plant and we don’t have as much evaporation.”

The Creque family grows about four acres of strawberries. The new patch was planted last summer.

“It looks like we’ll have another good crop this year. We rotate the plants every four years or so. This is the first year these plants will be picked,” Creque said.

In addition to strawberries, produce, and a greenhouse, the family also farms about 1,200 acres of corn, wheat, and soybeans. It’s been a busy week making up ground in those fields after several slow weeks.

“It seemed like all May we’d get dry, and then it would rain and set you back. Hopefully, we stay in this dry spell so we can wrap things up and get the corn and beans finished.”

But like most farmers, Tom doesn’t worry too much about things he can’t control.

“We try not to over think it. We put crops in the ground, and, hopefully, mother nature helps out and does the rest.”

