Fremont home catches fire from lightning strike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont Fire Department responded to a fire on 311 N Granville Blvd. Wednesday afternoon.

The homeowner who called FFD around 3:40 P.M. happened to be a retired firefighter.

It was determined that the fire was caused by lightning strike that hit threw the roof.

There was a heavy storm moving through the area around this time, no one has been injured.

Heavy smoke and water damage was present on the attic and second floor, the damages are estimated to be around $145,000.

