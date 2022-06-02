Birthday Club
Game-worn Walleye jerseys selling for $350 on Saturday

Toledo Walleye goalie Billy Christopoulos. [PHOTO: Toledo Walleye]
Toledo Walleye goalie Billy Christopoulos. [PHOTO: Toledo Walleye]
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you want an actual game-worn jersey by Mitchell Heard, Brandon Hawkins, TJ Hensick or Billy Christopoulos, this Saturday is your chance.

Starting at 11 a.m. at the Huntington Center Swamp shop, game-worn and game-issued jerseys will go on sale.

While jerseys from the actual players will cost $350, the team still has a limit of one jersey per person per transaction. Though fans are welcome to get back in line to try to purchase additional jerseys.

The sale ends at 1 p.m.

Jerseys for all 31 players are available.

Jerseys for all 31 players are available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

