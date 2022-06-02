High gas prices are keeping boaters on land

ERIE, Mich. (WTVG) - We’ve heard about how high gas prices are affecting people on the roadways, but what about boaters? It turns out that those folks out on the water are paying even more, and it’s not letting up anytime soon.

“Folks are not going out on the lake as much because of the higher prices,” said Bill Tabbert, owner of Lost Peninsula Marina in Erie, Michigan. “The prices have probably quadrupled in the last several months.”

Tabbert said the price for a gallon at his marina is around $5.67.

“It’s frustrating because we want to see people go out and have a good time. When somebody comes to the fuel dock and they ask how much, you almost bow your head a little bit when you answer and apologize for it and say I’m sorry it’s just not us.” said Tabbert.

Darian Woodard docks his boat at Lost Peninsula, but it hasn’t actually seen much of the open water this season.

“The gas prices are outrageous,” said Woodard. “My wife and I rarely go out. I don’t know, I guess if you want to have fun you’ve got to pay for it.”

Woodard said he pays about $250 to fill his tank. Last year, it cost just $70. Woodard uses his boat for fishing, but he’s not going to go out to his usual spot this summer unless he can get some other people to pitch in for fuel.

“I’d rather fish on land than pay that price.”

If you do plan to take a boat out on the lake, there is something you can do to conserve fuel.

Tabbert said, “So if you’re driving your boat, a lot of folks just love to run it full throttle because it’s good fun, but back it off to about three-quarters or five-eighths and you’re going to save a lot of money, and fuel.”

And something important to remember?

“Do not get angry at the folks selling the gas, it’s not their fault,” said Tabbert.

