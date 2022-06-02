Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Janitor corrals mountain lion in empty California classroom

A mountain lion made its way into a California high school and spent most of the day under a desk. (KGO, SAN MATEO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PESCADERO, Calif. (AP) - A quick-thinking custodian safely confined a curious mountain lion in an empty classroom after it entered a Northern California high school Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The custodian was opening Pescadero High for the school day when the juvenile mountain lion was spotted, said Detective Javier Acosta with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. No students or teachers were on campus at the time, Acosta said.

“The mountain lion casually walked through campus and decided to go into an English classroom,” he said. “The custodian acted quickly and managed to shut the door behind it.”

The male mountain lion, estimated to be 4 to 6 months old, spent most of the day under a desk...
The male mountain lion, estimated to be 4 to 6 months old, spent most of the day under a desk after it entered a Northern California high school.(Source: San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, KGO via CNN)

Acosta said the animal, estimated to be about 40 pounds (18 kilos), appeared “lost and scared.”

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife tranquilized the cat and sent it to the Oakland Zoo for examination.

The underweight male was estimated to be 4 to 6 months old and had a fractured tooth that will need to be extracted before the cat can be released back into the wild, KTVU-TV reported.

Pescadero is a small coastal community about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People from all over the greater Toledo area reported hearing a loud boom at about 9:20 PM on...
Loud boom reported across Toledo area on Memorial Day
Toledo Police said Christopher Thomas was found suffering from gun shot wounds shortly before...
Coroner: Man killed on Vance St. shot 16 times
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Security guard at Miami Valley Hospital shot and killed by prisoner who was being treated in...
Security guard killed in shooting at Ohio hospital
Milan Beach
Toledo man drowns in Milan Beach

Latest News

The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach...
UK military parade kicks off Platinum Jubilee celebrations
June 2nd Weather Forecast
June 2nd Weather Forecast
Queen Elizabeth II marks 70 years on the British throne.
World celebrates Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
Ukraine is getting assistance from the U.S. as it continues to fight against the unprovoked...
Ukraine: US providing more rocket systems, munitions