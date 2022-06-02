Birthday Club
June 2nd Weather Forecast

Cooler & Dry Rest Of Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is a slim chance of a shower early today, otherwise it will be cooler with highs in the low to middle 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80. Saturday will bring more sunshine with a high near 75. Both Sunday and Monday will be around 80. There is a slim chance of a storm on Sunday. Scattered storms are possible on Monday afternoon through early Tuesday. Highs will cool to the middle 70s next week.

