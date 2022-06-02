Birthday Club
Kim Kardashian asks for temporary prison release of Uvalde victim’s father for funeral

Kim Kardashian is asking for the temporary prison release of Uvalde shooting victim Eliahna...
Kim Kardashian is asking for the temporary prison release of Uvalde shooting victim Eliahna Cruz Torres' father so that he can attend her funeral.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana; MGN/Courtesy of the Cruz family)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – Kim Kardashian is joining the fight in asking for the temporary prison release of a Uvalde shooting victim’s father so that he can attend her funeral.

Eliahna “Ellie” Cruz Torres, who was 10, was one of the 19 children killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School last week. Her father, Eli Torres, is currently an inmate at the McCreary United States Penitentiary, WYMT reports.

Along with politicians and other members of the public, Kardashian is asking for Torres’ temporary release so that he can attend his daughter’s funeral.

“Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral. So far their requests have been denied,” Kardashian wrote in a Facebook post. “I ask the Federal Bureau of Prisons to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right.”

Over the past few years, Kardashian has become known for her work in pushing for prison reform, often calling for the release of inmates who are imprisoned for drug offenses.

According to Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott, the request for a compassionate release for Torres was initially denied. Scott said she has now sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Gov. Andy Beshear to ask for help with the situation.

Torres was convicted of drug trafficking and conspiracy in Del Rio, Texas. He is scheduled for release in February 2033.

Scott said Torres and his daughter were only one week away from seeing each other in person before she was killed.

