Otsego schools announce Knight Have Your Back Armony Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -For the past five years, Otsego Schools has provided food for its Otsego Knights over the weekends.

The program has supplied more than 4,000 bags of food for the Knights in need.

School administrators believe they can do more. Administrators said there is a need that extends beyond just providing food over the weekends.

School leaders announced the Knights Have Your Back Armony Program. The Armony will be a stand-alone building located outside of the high school that will provide access to non-perishable foods, hygiene products, and other necessities to help make students more successful.

It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to ensure that anytime a student needs food or products, they will have access to items.

The Armony is a hands-on project for the students. School leaders said the kids will design, build and run the entire program.

School leaders have big goals and cannot complete the project alone. For more information or to donate, contact Jessica Vollmar via email.

