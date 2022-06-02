Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Otsego schools announce Knight Have Your Back Armony Program

The Armory will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to ensure that students and parents have the basic needs
By Alexis Means
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -For the past five years, Otsego Schools has provided food for its Otsego Knights over the weekends.

The program has supplied more than 4,000 bags of food for the Knights in need.

School administrators believe they can do more. Administrators said there is a need that extends beyond just providing food over the weekends.

School leaders announced the Knights Have Your Back Armony Program. The Armony will be a stand-alone building located outside of the high school that will provide access to non-perishable foods, hygiene products, and other necessities to help make students more successful.

It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to ensure that anytime a student needs food or products, they will have access to items.

The Armony is a hands-on project for the students. School leaders said the kids will design, build and run the entire program.

School leaders have big goals and cannot complete the project alone. For more information or to donate, contact Jessica Vollmar via email.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People from all over the greater Toledo area reported hearing a loud boom at about 9:20 PM on...
Loud boom reported across Toledo area on Memorial Day
Authorities are trying to recover the body of a man who they said drowned in Devils Lake,...
Search crews find body of Sylvania man who drowned while tubing with his daughter at Devil’s Lake
Milan Beach
Toledo man drowns in Milan Beach
Justice refused to stop and drove away from OHSP.
Toledo man in custody after leading OSHP on car chase
Toledo Police said Christopher Thomas was found suffering from gun shot wounds shortly before...
Coroner: Man killed on Vance St. shot 16 times

Latest News

More people are keeping their boats docked because of fuel prices
High gas prices are keeping boaters on land
Positive pointers for dealing with pollen
Positive pointers for dealing with pollen
Gas prices impacting truckers
Rising gas prices impacting truck drivers
Law enforcement responds to a suspect barricaded in a Findlay hotel.
Police investigate barricade incident