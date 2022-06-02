Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Ottawa Park announces line-up for summer concert series

Ottawa Park Summer Concert Series
Ottawa Park Summer Concert Series(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Summer is here, and music enthusiasts can anticipate live music in the newly renovated Ottawa Park Amphitheater as the Ottawa Park Concert Series returns this weekend.

The Good, The Bad & The Blues will kick off the series on Saturday. The show will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the amphitheater located on 2205 Kenwood Blvd.

The annual concert series is presented in partnership with the City of Toledo, The Ottawa-Jermain Park Board, and the Department of Parks and Youth Services.

The concert series is free and open to the public. Below is a full list of this summer’s lineup:

  • June 4: The Good, The Bad & The Blues
  • June 11: The Bradberries
  • June 18: DeZire
  • June 25: Los Hermanos Villegas
  • July 9: East River Drive
  • July 16: Madison Avenue
  • July 23: Distant Cousinz
  • July 30: The Grape Smugglers

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People from all over the greater Toledo area reported hearing a loud boom at about 9:20 PM on...
Loud boom reported across Toledo area on Memorial Day
Toledo Police said Christopher Thomas was found suffering from gun shot wounds shortly before...
Coroner: Man killed on Vance St. shot 16 times
Security guard at Miami Valley Hospital shot and killed by prisoner who was being treated in...
Security guard killed in shooting at Ohio hospital
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
One person showed up at Fire Station 4 on Hill Avenue suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
TFRD: Person shows up at fire station with gunshot wound

Latest News

The new Carter Park Playground, located at 401 Campbell Hill Road, will have several unique...
Wood County Plays holds groundbreaking celebration for new inclusive playground in Bowling Green
Ohio bill reducing training for armed teachers heads to DeWine
The Department of Justice seal.
Toledo man sentenced for stealing buses, defrauding church group
Toledo Walleye goalie Billy Christopoulos. [PHOTO: Toledo Walleye]
Game-worn Walleye jerseys selling for $350 on Saturday