Ottawa Park announces line-up for summer concert series

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Summer is here, and music enthusiasts can anticipate live music in the newly renovated Ottawa Park Amphitheater as the Ottawa Park Concert Series returns this weekend.

The Good, The Bad & The Blues will kick off the series on Saturday. The show will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the amphitheater located on 2205 Kenwood Blvd.

The annual concert series is presented in partnership with the City of Toledo, The Ottawa-Jermain Park Board, and the Department of Parks and Youth Services.

The concert series is free and open to the public. Below is a full list of this summer’s lineup:

June 4: The Good, The Bad & The Blues

June 11: The Bradberries

June 18: DeZire

June 25: Los Hermanos Villegas

July 9: East River Drive

July 16: Madison Avenue

July 23: Distant Cousinz

July 30: The Grape Smugglers

