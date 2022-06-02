Perrysburg’s expanded DORA starts Thursday

PERRYSBURG, Ohio - Last week, the Ohio Division of Liquor Control approved legislation for the expansion of the Downtown Perrysburg DORA. The new DORA boundaries for downtown will go into effect on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

“We wanted to make sure that we get employees trained at the new establishments that are now included in the DORA before making it available to everyone,” said Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones.

5th Street Pub and Rosaria’s are the newest establishments to be included in the DORA. They join six others: Inside the Five, Perrysburgers, Rose and Thistle, Stella’s, Swig and Zingo.

“The expanded DORA will make it easy for visitors to enjoy the historic charm of our downtown area as well as events such as our weekly Farmers Market while supporting local businesses,” said Mayor Tom Mackin.

The hours of operation for the Downtown DORA are from noon-10 p.m. seven days a week. Patrons have until 11 p.m. to consume their beverage.

The expanded boundaries of the Downtown DORA are comprised of 53.6 acres. Signs are now in place indicating the new boundaries: North side of Fifth Street between the east side of Walnut Street and west side of Elm Street, proceeding north to the south side of Front Street and also including from the south side of Front Street to the Maumee River, along Louisiana Avenue and the City of Perrysburg property.

The Ohio Division of Liquor Control also approved the addition of a DORA at the Towne Center at Levis Commons. It is expected to go into effect sometime this summer.

For more information about the Perrysburg DORA visit https://www.doraperrysburg.com/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.