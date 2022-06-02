Positive pointers for dealing with pollen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Have you seen the allergy flurries flying? Or a yellow dusting on your car?

Those who suffer from allergies have been straight up not having a good time this spring. As your nose knows... tree pollen counts have at times been exceptionally high lately. But why?

“We do see kind of year-to-year variations,” said Dr. Jennifer Yonkof, an allergist with ProMedica Physicians. “I think with the transition to warm weather coming a little later we’ve also seen a bit of a lag in the tree pollen count. So right now, we’re getting really high levels of tree and grass pollens, and that’s causing people who have allergies to suffer a lot.”

Dr. Yonkof also explained that tree and grass pollen counts are often highest in the evening, so the earlier you can get outdoors and minimize your exposure, the better.

“Keeping windows closed in your home and when you’re riding in the car can be helpful,” added Dr. Yonkof. “Taking a shower after you’ve done any outdoor activities. Especially washing your hair thoroughly so you don’t get any pollen on your pillow that could irritate your eyes.”

Along with a dehumidifier or air purifier, washing your hair before bed can prevent overnight sinus drainage and help you sleep more comfortably. As for medication, taking them consistently increases their effectiveness.

“New anti-histamines like Zyrtec, Claritin, or Allegra won’t cause as much sleepiness as Benadryl, and oftentimes have a quicker onset of action,” said Dr. Yonkof.

If you’ve ever wondered why your friend doesn’t get allergies or symptoms like you do... well, it’s a combination of your genetics and environment.

“There are a lot of inherited changes in your genes that can make you more or less prone to developing allergies,” explained Dr. Yonkof. “But the pollution in our environment, climate change, and moving can influence your allergies as well.”

Nasal rinses can help alleviate allergy symptoms as well.

Lastly, what about when it rains? The big drops usually wash pollen out of the air, but lighter rain and drizzle can actually make your allergies worse.

