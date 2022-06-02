Toledo man creates non-profit serving addicts in crisis

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has started a non-profit he says fills what is missing from the recovery process in Northwest Ohio.

It’s called “the gap Toledo,” and the founder, Chris Everett, says it serves those facing addiction in times of crisis.

Chris Everett says the organization aims to help people struggling with addiction who are in crisis by meeting them where they are, providing immediate treatment geared shelter, and pointing them toward recovery.

He says there is tremendous need in Toledo for help and resources to serve those fighting addiction as the number of overdose deaths continue to rise.

Everett has a passion for helping those struggling because he was once in their shoes.

“I spent 20 years in and out. I was sleeping on couches, I was homeless, and I was incarcerated,” Everett said. “I rarely ever had insurance, when I did it was under my parents. As I aged out of that system, I had nowhere to go, I had nowhere to talk to. My parents had nowhere to turn to.

While working through recovery, Everett says he encountered roadblocks.

“I started to see a huge disconnect, not so much in the treatment aspect, but from the time someone makes the choice to get sober to the time they are actually able to obtain a bed and treatment, there is a gap in time that exists.”

Those roadblocks led him to create The Gap. In May alone the organization served 52 people. Everett says it’s rewarding work.

“We picked him up from the police at a location. We put him up, and took care of him for a few days. He made it through treatment, got his CCDA, and is actually working in treatment,” says Everett.

“The impact that we’re making it’s beneficial to everyone,” says Tom Fowler, the residential housing manager. “I was also an addict for a long time, and the people that help me when I needed help weren’t my family and friends, it was the complete strangers that were in my life and were willing to help me and show me love, compassion, and grace.”

