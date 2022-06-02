Toledo man sentenced for stealing buses, defrauding church group

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Department of Justice announced a Toledo man was sentenced for his role in stealing buses and defrauding a church tour group.

Derrick Lamont Jones, 57, of Toledo, pleaded guilty to stealing motorcoach buses from various businesses and defrauding a church tour group.

In addition, he pled guilty to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen vehicles, violation of the FMCSA regulations and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

He was sentenced on May 31 to 54 months in prison and is ordered to pay $21,702 in restitution to the church group and businesses that he stole from.

Court documents from 2003 to 2019 show that Jones conspired together with his co-defendant, Kelly Marie Thomas, to steal, conceal and transport motorcoach buses. They also show that between April 2003 and April 2009, he stole several buses from businesses in Toledo, including; Seniors Unlimited in Pontiac, Michigan and American Heritage Trails in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Jones had prior experience working as a bus driver, therefore had been familiar with the operations of the vehicles.

After stealing the bus, Jones would take steps to conceal the fact that it was stolen by altering vehicle identification numbers, removing company logos and markings and changing exterior paint, according to the DOJ.

Part of the conspiracy was Jones and Thomas offering charter bus transportation services to passengers in Ohio and through advertisements on social media, local newspapers and online. They offered these services under the names of Destiny Tours, Marie’s Tours and Travel, Elite Tours, Kelly Tours and GT Tours.

These services were offered with both parties knowing the companies were never incorporated or received operating authority from the Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

In December of 2017, Jones entered a contract with a church group from Toledo for $3,200 to provide busing services from Toledo to New York City. Jones received $2,200 in cash prior to the departure but failed to take the group on the trip and never returned they payment he received.

Thomas has been sentenced to three years of probation for her role in the conspiracy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.