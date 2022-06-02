Toledo Walleye announce watch parties for Kelly Cup Finals

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Walleye are in the Kelly Cup Finals and you can watch the games right here in Toledo.

Fifth Third Field, Hensville Park and Fleetwood’s Tap Room are holding watch parties for every Walleye game, both home and away, of the Kelly Cup Finals.

These watch parties will feature multiple screens showing the games, including the massive videoboard at Fifth Third Field and LED screens at Hensville Park. The Swamp Shop will also be open during all watch parties to purchase Walleye fanwear.

According to the Walleye, this is the second time in franchise history that they have made it to the Kelly Cup Finals.

The Walleye say each watch party is limited to 1,000 tickets, so be sure to get yours.

Here is the information for each watch party:

Game 1: Friday, June 3 at 7:35 p.m.

Florida Everblades at Toledo Walleye

Watch Party Location: Fifth Third Field Admission: $5, with all proceeds benefitting the Walleye Wishing Well! Gates open: 7 p.m. (Seating is general admission on the first base side of the ballpark) Puck drop: 7:35 p.m. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. Watch parties are rain or shine: Approximately 1,000 seats and lots of other ballpark gathering spots are under cover. Buy tickets here



Game 2: Saturday, June 4 at 7:35 p.m.

Florida Everblades at Toledo Walleye

Watch Party Location: Fifth Third Field and Fleetwood’s Tap Room Admission: $5, with all proceeds benefitting the Walleye Wishing Well! Gates open: 7 p.m. (Seating is general admission on the first base side of the ballpark) Puck drop: 7:35 p.m. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. Watch parties are rain or shine: Approximately 1,000 seats and lots of other ballpark gathering spots are under cover. Watch the game on the 10-foot projector screen and on every TV inside Fleetwood’s Tap Room! Buy tickets here



Game 3: Wednesday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Toledo Walleye at Florida Everblades

Watch Party Location: Hensville Park and Fleetwood’s Tap Room Admission: Included with a general admission Mud Hens game ticket ($10) Gates open: 6 p.m. The Mud Hens (7:05 p.m.) and the Walleye (7:30 p.m.) will be playing simultaneously on Wednesday, June 8. The Mud Hens are throwing three huge Walleye Kelly Cup block parties for Games 3, 4 and 5. The block party will take place in Hensville Park, St. Clair Street and Fleetwood’s Tap Room. The Walleye Kelly Cup block party will feature two 16′ outdoor LED video screens to show the game in Hensville Park. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. Watch the game on the 10-foot projector screen and on every TV inside Fleetwood’s Tap Room! Buy tickets here



Game 4: Friday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Toledo Walleye at Florida Everblades

Watch Party Location: Hensville Park and Fleetwood’s Tap Room Admission: Included with a general admission Mud Hens game ticket ($10) Gates open: 6 p.m. The Mud Hens (7:05 p.m.) and the Walleye (7:30 p.m.) will be playing simultaneously on Friday, June 10. The Mud Hens are throwing three huge Walleye Kelly Cup block parties for Games 3, 4 and 5. The block party will take place in Hensville Park, St. Clair Street and Fleetwood’s Tap Room. The Walleye Kelly Cup block party will feature two 16′ outdoor LED video screens to show the game in Hensville Park. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. Watch the game on the 10-foot projector screen and on every TV inside Fleetwood’s Tap Room! Buy tickets here



Game 5: Saturday, June 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Toledo Walleye at Florida Everblades

Watch Party Location: Hensville Park and Fleetwood’s Tap Room Admission: Included with a general admission Mud Hens game ticket ($10) Gates open: 6 p.m. The Mud Hens (7:05 p.m.) and the Walleye (7:00 p.m.) will be playing simultaneously on Saturday, June 11. The Mud Hens are throwing three huge Walleye Kelly Cup block parties for Games 3, 4 and 5. The block party will take place in Hensville Park, St. Clair Street and Fleetwood’s Tap Room. The Walleye Kelly Cup block party will feature two 16′ outdoor LED video screens to show the game in Hensville Park. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. Watch the game on the 10-foot projector screen and on every TV inside Fleetwood’s Tap Room! Buy tickets here



Game 6: Tuesday, June 14 at 7:35 p.m.

Florida Everblades at Toledo Walleye

Watch Party Location: Fifth Third Field and Fleetwood’s Tap Room Admission: $5, with all proceeds benefitting the Walleye Wishing Well! Gates open: 7 p.m. (Seating is general admission on the first base side of the ballpark) Puck drop: 7:35 p.m. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. Watch parties are rain or shine: Approximately 1,000 seats and lots of other ballpark gathering spots are under cover. Watch the game on the 10-foot projector screen and on every TV inside Fleetwood’s Tap Room! Buy tickets here



Game 7: Thursday, June 16 at 7:35 p.m.

Florida Everblades at Toledo Walleye

Watch Party Location: Fifth Third Field and Fleetwood’s Tap Room Admission: $5, with all proceeds benefitting the Walleye Wishing Well! Gates open: 7 p.m. (Seating is general admission on the first base side of the ballpark) Puck drop: 7:35 p.m. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. Watch parties are rain or shine: Approximately 1,000 seats and lots of other ballpark gathering spots are under cover. Watch the game on the 10-foot projector screen and on every TV inside Fleetwood’s Tap Room! Buy tickets here



