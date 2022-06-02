Troopers urge driving with caution during “100 Deadliest Days of Summer”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The stretch of summer from Memorial Day to Labor Day is what troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol call “The 100 Deadliest Days of Summer.” That may sound grim, but it’s meant to be a reminder to drive with caution.

“Obviously, when we’re doing traffic enforcement, we’re making sure people aren’t distracted, people are wearing their seatbelts, and they’re not creating hazards for other vehicles in the area,” says Lt. Bradley Longo of the Toledo OSHP Post.

Lt. Longo explains extra troopers will be on the roads around the holidays. Until then, they’ll be positioning their cruisers where you can see them as a reminder to check your speed.

“You shouldn’t have to slow down just cause you see us, but, you know, if you think to yourself, ‘You know, I want to get home safely,’ that should encourage you to follow the laws,” adds Lt. Longo.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol:

“Last year, 400 fatal crashes killed 434 people during this time period. These 100 days only represent 27 percent of the calendar year, but they account for more than one third of all fatal traffic crashes and deaths.”

It goes on to state: “The 100 days also encompass the primary motorcycle riding months. Motorcycle crashes made up less than 3 percent of all crashes during this time frame, but made up about 32 percent of the fatal crashes ... Last year during this time frame, speeding citations of 20 mph or more over the speed limit accounted for 33,000 citations. More than 1,500 of those citations involved speeds of at least 100 mph. Also, during this time period, troopers made more than 5,421 impaired driving arrests and issued 24,345 safety belt citations.”

Troopers are also urging you to dial #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.

