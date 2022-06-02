Two arrested in Rite Aid robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were arrested after an alleged robbery in Toledo.

It happened just after 6:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of Broadway Street Wednesday night. Google lists the address as a Rite Aid location.

According to police reports, two people reported being approached by the suspects who allegedly demanded the items from their pockets.

Police found Jim Terry Jr., 18, and Aaron Thomas Jr., 18, who had various stolen property on them at the time, the report said. Both were arrested.

Terry is facing a series of charges including robbery with an attempt to inflict serious physical harm on another, failing to stop after an accident, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and space between moving vehicles.

Thomas is facing a charge of robbery with an attempt to inflict serious physical harm on another.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

