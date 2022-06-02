Birthday Club
Woman dies after driving car over downed power lines, authorities say

Police in Kentucky said a person died after their car got tangled up in downed power lines. (Source: WFIE)
By Jessica Costello , Tanner Holbrook and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky said a person has died, and another was sent to the hospital after the car they were in got tangled in downed power lines on Thursday.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office reports that 23-year-old Aureah Grimes was driving on Larue Road when she hit a utility pole that was leaning over from a storm.

Brice Easley, 23, Jayla Barre, 22, and Alysiana Langley, 18, were also in the car with Grimes, as reported by WFIE.

After the crash, Langley got out of the vehicle while Barre and Easley remained inside. Grimes then tried to back the vehicle up and drove over the live power lines, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Barre was injured and taken to the hospital. Easley was shocked but uninjured, while Grimes died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

