Wood County Plays holds groundbreaking celebration for new inclusive playground in Bowling Green

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Wood County Plays held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new inclusive playground in Bowling Green on Thursday.

The new Carter Park Playground, located at 401 Campbell Hill Road, will have several unique features that are guaranteed to make memorable visits for all.

WCP says the playground will welcome children and adults of all abilities. Individuals who are physically, mentally or emotionally challenged will have the opportunity to grow and learn through sensory-stimulating activities and peer-to-peer interactions.

WCP Inclusive Playgrounds are wheelchair and walker accessible through extensive ramping, rubber surfacing and specialized play equipment. WCP says there is also fencing that surrounds the playgrounds for children with sensory disorders that may elope or run away.

According to WCP, the ‘RallyCap Sports Inclusive Playground at Carter Park’ will include:

  • A larger-than-life wheelchair-accessible log in the center of the play space
  • A five-foot-high artificial turf hillside and accompanying slides
  • Bowling Green’s first wheelchair swing which is designed for easy access
  • a seven-foot-high climbing course

“I’m excited to be partnering with Wood County Plays and am thrilled that they selected Bowling Green as the next location for an Inclusive Playground build,” said Mayor Mike Aspacher. “I’m looking forward to the construction of this new space that will allow for individuals of all abilities to play side by side in a well designed and safe environment.”

More information on the new inclusive playground and the mission of Wood County Plays can be found here.

