6/3: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Sunny, breezy & very dry Friday; rain returns Monday
Sunny, breezy and very dry air to close out the week, and rain won't return for at least a couple of days. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
It’s a rare day with humidity levels at or below 20%... almost desert-like with temps shooting from the 50s to 80s with a bit of a breeze to close out the week. It’ll be great for this weekend’s festivals (and hockey games), with our next best chance of showers/storms coming in Monday. Highs will otherwise bounce between the 70s and 80s.

