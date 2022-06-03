Birthday Club
Pleasant and dry this weekend before the rain returns Monday.
6/3: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear with lighter winds and a bit chilly; lows in the upper 40s. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice with highs in the mid to upper 70s. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s. SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. A stray shower possible in Michigan. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy, humid, and breezy Monday with highs in the mid-80s. Showers and thunderstorms arriving during the afternoon and evening and continuing into Tuesday morning. Clearing skies by Tuesday afternoon. Otherwise a bit cooler Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny Wednesday with highs approaching 80. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible from Wednesday night through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

