Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Carnival crew rescues 16 stranded on small boat in open seas

A Carnival crew spotted and rescued 16 passengers on a small vessel near Cuba.
A Carnival crew spotted and rescued 16 passengers on a small vessel near Cuba.(Carnival)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - International cruise line Carnival announced Friday that some of the company’s crew members rescued 16 people stranded on a small vessel.

The company said the crew members on board its Mardi Gras ship spotted the group in distress and stopped to help before 8 a.m. Friday.

The ship was heading to Florida at the time they spotted the vessel near Cuba.

Conditions were rough on the open seas when the crew brought in the 16 people.

Carnival said crew members rescued 16 people stranded on the open seas.
Carnival said crew members rescued 16 people stranded on the open seas.(Carnival)

Carnival said it contacted all appropriate authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Mardi Gras ship was on its final day of a seven-day sailing and will return to its homeport of Port Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Cah’von Graves, 19, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Sisson on Thursday,...
Teenager killed in Toledo shooting
More people are keeping their boats docked because of fuel prices
High gas prices are keeping boaters on land
Bill Hawkins says his front yard was messed up when city workers made repairs to water and gas...
Neighborhood Nuisance: man says city workers damaged his yard, wants action
From left to right: Jim Terry Jr. and Aaron Thomas Jr.
Two arrested in Rite Aid robbery
Local school leaders react to Ohio bill on arming teachers

Latest News

Tommy John donates cast to Smithsonian Institute
Tommy John donates cast to Smithsonian Institute
A young child took off in his mom's SUV with his baby sibling in the back seat on Thursday night.
8-year-old drives off in mom’s SUV with 1-year-old sibling in back seat
Glassblowing
Hittin’ The Town: Toledo studio sells its creations all over the world
8-year-old drives off in mom’s SUV with 1-year-old sibling in back seat
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says