Expanded Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area debuts during Perrysburg Farmers Market

Drinks not allowed at Music at the Market, but you can carry alcohol on the nearby sidewalk
Signs show the new boundaries for the expanded Perrysburg Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area
Signs show the new boundaries for the expanded Perrysburg Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Summer marks a return to Farmers Market Thursdays, and on June 2, 2022, downtown Perrysburg was packed.

Starting today, the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area has newly expanded boundaries. It’s bigger, and that means people can walk even farther with their specially marked DORA cups.

You can now carry your cup all the way to 5th Street, beyond the railroad tracks that served as a boundary before. You can also bring your drink past Music at the Market on the sidewalk. However, organizers say you can’t carry it onto the grass because that property is owned by the school district.

“This not part of the DORA because it’s school property,” explained Robin Ballmer with Main ART-ery, organizers of Music at the Market. “They have not opted into DORA. So, we are no cigarette, no alcohol patch of grass, but surrounding us to 5th street, which is the sidewalk.”

The DORA at Levis Commons also began tonight, allowing people to carry alcohol in marked cups while walking outside at the open-air mall and town center.

