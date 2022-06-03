Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Himalayan salt wall: Restaurant guests are encouraged to lick the walls while dining

A restaurant in Arizona said it's fine for guests to lick the walls when dining or having a drink. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CNN) - Patrons at a restaurant in Arizona are welcome to lick the walls while they dine.

The Mission restaurant is gaining attention in Old Town Scottsdale after its owners said guests could lick the walls while enjoying their food or a drink, as the walls are made of Himalayan rock salt.

Representatives with the trendy dining spot said the head chef brought the rocks in to add to the overall ambiance and help customers with their tequila shots.

Himalayan rock salt has natural sanitary properties, but restaurant staff said they regularly wipe them down.

According to the restaurant, the walls have already seen a lot of action.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Cah’von Graves, 19, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Sisson on Thursday,...
Teenager killed in Toledo shooting
More people are keeping their boats docked because of fuel prices
High gas prices are keeping boaters on land
Bill Hawkins says his front yard was messed up when city workers made repairs to water and gas...
Neighborhood Nuisance: man says city workers damaged his yard, wants action
From left to right: Jim Terry Jr. and Aaron Thomas Jr.
Two arrested in Rite Aid robbery
Local school leaders react to Ohio bill on arming teachers

Latest News

Stretch the Electronic Device Canine
Electronic Device Detection K-9
He is trained to track down electronic devices used for internet crimes and human trafficking
Monroe County has a new K-9 with an interesting skill set
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the...
‘I almost died,’ Fetterman says as Senate campaign heats up
Arizona Mission restaurant salt lick wall