June 3rd Weather Forecast

Warm Days & Cool Nights...
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny, warm, and breezy with desert-like humidity this afternoon. It will be clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 70s. Sunday will return to the low 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Showers and storms are likely late Monday into Monday night. Highs will be in low to middle 80s. Most of next week will bring highs in the middle 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

