Lucas Co. installing first Safe Haven Baby Box

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUCAS CO., Ohio (WTVG) - In just a couple of months, Lucas County will install its first Safe Haven Baby Box at the Springfield Township Fire Department. The goal is to help prevent illegal infant abandonment.

The Safe Haven Baby Box allows mothers in crisis to give up their baby legally and safely, following the Safe Haven Law.

“In the United States, the Safe Haven Law allows for any parent to walk into any hospital in America and hand their newborn child to a worker and turn around and walk away,” said Monica Kelsey, Safe Haven Baby Box Founder and CEO.

The box also gives them a chance to stay anonymous.

“Women don’t want to see anyone, they don’t want to talk to anyone,” said Kelsey. “I mean they’re going through probably the worst crisis in their life right now.”

The Safe Haven Baby Box isn’t very well-known yet, in fact, Ohio is only one of six states who use the tool.

The Defiance Fire Department was the first fire station in the state to install the box, paving the way for other Ohio cities.

“We’re providing a service for somebody that’s really in a bad position, and we don’t want it to ever be used, but if anybody’s out there that feels desperate, that’s what we’re here for,” said Defiance Fire Department Captain Kenton McQuillin.

Now, the Springfield Township Fire Department is looking to get its own.

“I’m really proud of our firefighter’s union who is willing to, like I said, spearhead this program and help to get donations. It is long overdue to have one of these in Lucas County. I know we have a few in the extreme Northwest Ohio, but that’s quite a drive if anyone wanted to utilize one of those other baby boxes,” said Barry Cousino, Springfield Township Fire Department Chief

Cousino adds they are about three to four months away from installation and are hoping to raise about $16,000.

You can donate here.

