Monroe County has a new K-9 with an interesting skill set

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has a new team member. He’s only a year old and has an incredible sense of smell. His skill set will be used to help with internet crime and human trafficking investigations.

His name is Stretch and this was his first week on the job. He’s a Labrador Retriever.

Dogs have been helping people for centuries. They’re part of police departments around the world and some are now being trained to sniff out things that might surprise you.

Stretch is an Electronic Device Detection dog. That means he can track down everything from hard drives to cell phones and flash drives.

“He can detect a component in any device that stores memory. He’s like a flashlight. He’s another tool we can use to help put people away who are committing crimes,” Liedel said.

Deputy James Liedel is Stretch’s handler.

“He surprises me every day. It is truly remarkable what he can do,” Liedel said.

Deputy Liedel says electronic devices are often a valuable source of information when it comes to internet crimes and human trafficking cases.

“A lot of criminals store evidence on devices from SD cards to a computer,” Liedel said. “He’s able to help us bring all that evidence into play when we’re going through prosecution. His work may also help us track down victims of human trafficking who need help.”

Stretch is trained to sniff out a chemical found in electronic devices. Food is his reward.

“When we do searches his nose goes from nothing to odor mode right away. He locates things I can’t see. He’ll smell it and go right to it. It is amazing to watch. He does not hit on every electronic device. For example, I have my cell phone on me at all times and he knows not to hit on that. It is very specific when it comes to me showing him where to search.”

Stretch was originally in training to be a comfort dog. It was discovered that this line of work would be a better fit for him. He was professionally trained in Indiana for several months. Deputy Liedel also went through an intensive two-week handler course.

Training still a big part of his day. Stretch and Deputy Liedel train for at least two hours a day.

“We’re training every day not only to keep him proficient, but to make him better.”

Stretch is right on track to make a real difference in the community he serves.

Stretch was named in honor of a fallen member of the Shielded Souls Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. The club donated the money to buy and train the K-9. Members of the club were recently able to meet Stretch.

He’s one of only three electronic detection dogs in Michigan. The other two belong to the Michigan State Police. Stretch and Deputy Liedel will be made available to all law enforcement agencies in Michigan upon request.

Stretch lives at home with Deputy Liedel, Liedel’s fiancee, another dog, and a cat.

You have a chance to meet Stretch at a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office community engagement event Sunday, June 5th at the Carr Park pavilion in Temperance from 2-4 pm.

