Monroe County welcomes new electronic device detection canine

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff has announced the addition of a new canine who is certified in electronic device detection.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough introduced Stretch and his handler, Deputy James Liedel to the Sheriff’s K-9 Team on Friday. Stretch is an American yellow Labrador Retriever born on July 15, 2020.

According to Goodnough, Stretch is certified in electronic device detection, which includes sim cards, SD cards, flash drives, computers, tablets, hard drives and cell phones. Stretch is the third certified electronic detection canine in the state of Michigan.

Goodnough says electronic devices are the main source of information related to human trafficking investigations. Stretch will be a member of the Sheriff’s Office VIPER Task force and help with all human trafficking related investigations. The services of Stretch and Deputy Liedel will be available to all law enforcement agencies in the State of Michigan upon request.

Stretch was trained for 12 weeks at the Todd Jordan K-9 Academy in Indiana. Deputy Liedel joined Stretch in a highly intensive handler course during the final two weeks of Stretch’s training. The Sheriff’s Office says they were certified on May 27, and then released to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Goodnough would like to thank the Shielded Souls Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club whose donation covered the purchase of Stretch and all of the costs related to his training. The Shielded Souls named Stretch after a distinguished fallen member of their club who was one of the driving forces behind the fundraising event to support the canine.

