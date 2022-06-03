Ohio House passes bill arming teachers: Parents and students react

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Arming teachers is not a new concept, yet with recent events, many are now seriously considering the idea.

Ohio is just one of two states looking to pass the bill, and Gov. Mike DeWine. is expected to sign it.

Yet, House Bill 99, is gathering mixed reviews from local families.

“I think teachers need to protect themselves,” said local mother Alesha Comer.

Comer is not alone, as a local father also shares similar sentiments.

“I don’t think that a teacher should be forced to be carrying a weapon, but they should have the opportunity to carry a weapon,” said local father Dan Vargo.

The idea is not very popular with most teachers. In fact, after a 2019 national survey, only about six percent said they would be comfortable using a gun to stop a shooter.

“I wouldn’t personally want to be armed,” said local grandmother and former teacher Sue Nieman. “But I think it’s a good idea if someone wants to be armed as long as they’re trained, and the gun is not something the kids could get to.”

Speaking on behalf of someone who sits in a classroom all day, student Aliyah Young told 13abc she would feel more protected if one of her teachers carried a gun at school.

“If somebody breaks into the school and they come in our classroom and try to shoot us, the teacher can shoot the person that’s trying to shoot us, self-defense,” Young said.

All of our sources agreed that giving teachers guns to protect themselves will not solve everything.

“Mental health is a big concern and I feel like our country isn’t looking at that enough,” said Vargo.

Despite the mixed opinions, the bill is on its way to the governor’s desk. Gov. DeWine said he looks forward to signing it.

