Ohio’s August primary election: what Lucas County voters need to know

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Board of Elections has officially certified candidates for the Aug. 2 primary election now that the legislative maps have been finalized following Ohio’s redistricting mess.

The August 2 primary election will have Ohio House and Senate races on the ballot.

Voters can find out which Ohio House, Senate, and congressional districts they live in with the Secretary of State’s “find my district” tool here.

The following Ohio House and Senate races in Lucas County will be on the ballot:

Ohio Senate district 11: Paula Hicks-Hudson (D) vs. Tony Dia (R)

Ohio House district 41: Democratic primary Colin Flanagan (D) vs. Nancy Larson (D). The democratic candidate winner will go up against Josh Williams (R)

Ohio House district 43: Democratic primary Michele Grim (D) vs. Daniel Ortiz (D)

Ohio House district 43: Republican primary Wendi Hendricks (R) vs Kristi Kille (R)

Ohio House district 44: Roy Palmer III (R) vs Elgin Rogers Jr. (D). No primary in this one.

In Ohio House district 42, Nick Komives told 13abc he was dropping out of the race after candidates were certified, so his name still appears on the PDF below. Erika White (D) and Derek Merrin (R) will be on the ballot.

Lucas County voters will head to a new location for early voting for this primary. The Lucas County Board of Elections is relocating to the Lucas County Shared Services building at 3737 W. Sylvania Avenue. BOE officials will have voters use entrance C to vote.

Election officials recommend voters update their information in advance if they’ve moved recently. You can register to vote or update your voter registration information here.

Lucas County voters can check to see if they’re already registered here.

The Aug. 2 election is a partisan primary but you do not need to pull the same party ballot you used in the primary in May.

The last day to register to vote in this election is July 5, 2022.

Early voting starts July 6, 2022.

You can see the county’s full candidate list of all August 2 races in the PDF below.

