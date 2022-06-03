Birthday Club
Teenager killed in Toledo shooting

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Toledo Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 1100 block of Sisson around 3:30 p.m.

According to Toledo Police, officers were called to the scene and found Cah’von Graves, 19, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time. Police called Graves’ death a homicide.

Police did not publicly identify any suspects in this case. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Those wishing to provide information can remain anonymous.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for additional details.

