Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

VIDEO: Elementary school principal fired, charged after dragging student through hallway

Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen Campbell and a teacher can be seen dragging a 10-year-old student by his feet through the school. (Source: WSMV/police)
By Ryan Breslin and Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – An elementary school principal in Tennessee was fired Thursday after she was charged for an incident that happened in 2019.

In a video from 2019 obtained by WSMV from police, Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen Campbell and special education teacher Bonnie Marlar can be seen dragging a 10-year-old student by his feet through the school, injuring his head.

On Thursday, at a Rutherford County School Board meeting, new images from the incident were shown. A vote was taken, and the board decided to terminate Campbell.

During the board meeting, one of the district’s special needs student administrators said she did not see any behavior by the student that would constitute Campbell’s actions.

“Dragging the student from the front to the back of the building to the common room, almost two football fields, is not a CPI [Crisis Prevention Intervention] technique and is not proper restraint,” an administrator said.

Campbell was reportedly terminated and charged with child abuse and tampering with evidence. It’s unclear if Marlar is facing punishment.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Cah’von Graves, 19, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Sisson on Thursday,...
Teenager killed in Toledo shooting
More people are keeping their boats docked because of fuel prices
High gas prices are keeping boaters on land
Bill Hawkins says his front yard was messed up when city workers made repairs to water and gas...
Neighborhood Nuisance: man says city workers damaged his yard, wants action
From left to right: Jim Terry Jr. and Aaron Thomas Jr.
Two arrested in Rite Aid robbery
Local school leaders react to Ohio bill on arming teachers

Latest News

Stretch the Electronic Device Canine
Electronic Device Detection K-9
A restaurant in Arizona said it's fine for guests to lick the walls when dining or having a...
Himalayan salt wall: Restaurant guests are encouraged to lick the walls while dining
He is trained to track down electronic devices used for internet crimes and human trafficking
Monroe County has a new K-9 with an interesting skill set
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the...
‘I almost died,’ Fetterman says as Senate campaign heats up
Arizona Mission restaurant salt lick wall