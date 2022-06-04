Birthday Club
6/4: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Staying mostly dry through Monday morning, then storms return.
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with nearly calm winds and lows in the upper 50s. Just a stray shower possible north of the Maumee River. SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-80s. An isolated shower will be possible north of the Maumee River. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s. MONDAY: Breezy, humid, and very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. EXTENDED: Some rain will linger into Tuesday morning, followed by clearing skies and highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny Wednesday with highs near 80. Periods of rain and thunder likely Wednesday night. Partly sunny with a shower or two and highs in the mid to upper 70s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

