Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

AAA: Michigan average gas prices hit $5 per gallon for first time

The average for a regular gallon of gas in Michigan surpassed $5 per gallon Saturday for the...
The average for a regular gallon of gas in Michigan surpassed $5 per gallon Saturday for the first time, according to AAA.(Live 5)
By Josh Croup
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The average for a regular gallon of gas in Michigan surpassed $5 per gallon Saturday for the first time, according to AAA.

The statewide average Saturday sat at $5.02, according to AAA. The agency says prices were $4.56 one week ago in the state. One month ago, a gallon of gas cost $4.27.

GasBuddy reported Michigan’s average slightly higher on Saturday at $5.03.

Diesel price averages also rose to a new record in Michigan Saturday, hitting $5.55, AAA said.

Monroe County’s average gas prices was $5.02 Saturday. Lenawee County was around an even $5.00 per gallon, while Hillsdale County was still below the five-dollar mark at $4.94.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man shot on Chester Street in Toledo that resulted in two car crashes.
Shooting in Toledo sends one man to hospital, causes multiple crashes
Police say Cah’von Graves, 19, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Sisson on Thursday,...
Teenager killed in Toledo shooting
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
From left to right: Jim Terry Jr. and Aaron Thomas Jr.
Two arrested in Rite Aid robbery
More people are keeping their boats docked because of fuel prices
High gas prices are keeping boaters on land

Latest News

6/4: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast
6/4: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast
Shooting in Toledo sends one man to hospital, causes multiple crashes
The wreck happened just before 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of US-20 and County Road 4 in...
Man, 89, killed in Williams County crash
Happening around town this weekend June 4
Happening around town this weekend June 4