AAA: Michigan average gas prices hit $5 per gallon for first time

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The average for a regular gallon of gas in Michigan surpassed $5 per gallon Saturday for the first time, according to AAA.

The statewide average Saturday sat at $5.02, according to AAA. The agency says prices were $4.56 one week ago in the state. One month ago, a gallon of gas cost $4.27.

GasBuddy reported Michigan’s average slightly higher on Saturday at $5.03.

Diesel price averages also rose to a new record in Michigan Saturday, hitting $5.55, AAA said.

Monroe County’s average gas prices was $5.02 Saturday. Lenawee County was around an even $5.00 per gallon, while Hillsdale County was still below the five-dollar mark at $4.94.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.