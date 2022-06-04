Birthday Club
Man, 89, killed in Williams County crash

The wreck happened just before 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of US-20 and County Road 4 in...
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - An 89-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Williams County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened just before 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of US-20 and County Road 4 in Northwest Township. Arden Pacey, of Bryan, was driving on County Road 4 when he didn’t yield the right of way at a stop sign, according to troopers. He pulled into the path of a pickup truck, driven by a 16-year-old, who was traveling eastbound on US-20.

He was flown to Parkview Medical Center in Ft. Wayne, Indiana where he died, troopers said. A passenger who was in the car with him was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to OSHP.

The driver of the other vehicle and a passenger in that car were treated at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. Troopers said alcohol is not believed to be a factor; everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

