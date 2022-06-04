Birthday Club
Milestone birthday: Twin sisters celebrate turning 102 years old

Twin sisters celebrate a milestone birthday. (Source: KMBC)
By Alan Shope
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A set of twins reached a rare milestone birthday.

Elouise Lyons and her twin sister recently celebrated turning 102 years old. And people came together at Glenwood Village in Overland Park to throw a party.

Her son, Paul Lyons, said the key to his mom’s longevity is positivity and a daily shot of whiskey.

“That’s something she’s been doing for years and years,” Paul Lyons said.

Elouise Lyons calls Missouri home these days while her sister is in California. She said they both have apparently done something right to get to 102.

Their generation has probably seen more changes in the world than just about anyone.

“When she was born, they had just started flying airplanes. I can’t imagine that,” Paul Lyons said.

And though the sisters currently live apart, the two said they plan to meet virtually on Zoom over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

