Old West End Festival kicks off after a 2 year hiatus

Event organizers say tonight was just the first day, visitors this weekend will find much more.
Event organizers say tonight was just the first day, visitors this weekend will find much more.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, The Old West End Festival kicked off its first night at the Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arbetorium.

“We’re excited to be back, everyone was just itching to get back to the festival. It’s the best event in the neighborhood each year, and not having it for two years we really missed it. And we’re excited to be back,” said Dan Finkle, the Public Relations Chair for the event.

" Normally festival starts Saturday morning, and it still does. But what we decided to do was open up the festival one night early, at a limited location,” said Finkle. “Here tonight we have food trucks, we have the beer trucks, and we’ve got music live entertainment. So everyone is just going to be partying until 10.”

As for Saturday, people who stop by will find much more. In addition to food, beverages, and entertainment, visitors can tour historic homes, walk through an art show, shop from vendors, and take advantage of activities.

Terrance Ellis is an Old West End resident who turned his front yard into a storefront for the festival. He said the parade is definitely a highlight.

" You’ve got a parade that’s going to be coming through that’s really fabulous with everything that they’ve done. All of the parks have activities. You’re going to have a lot of people just out there from everywhere,” said Ellis.

The festival will kick off Saturday with a parade through the area. To see the parade map, and find out more information on the festival click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

