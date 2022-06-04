Shooting in Toledo sends one man to hospital, causes multiple crashes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was taken to the hospital late Friday night following a shooting in Toledo that also caused multiple car crashes.

Toledo Police responded about 11:30p.m. Friday night to Chester Street between Gibbons Street and Hillside Avenue. When officers arrived they found one man who was shot and taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Police say the shooting caused multiple crashes, including an overturned vehicle on Chester Street. The crime scene also extended to the intersection of Western Ave. and Gibbons where there was another crash involving two vehicles.

Witnesses tell 13abc a large crowd was gathering nearby for a candle-light vigil.

At this time, no suspects are in custody.

Toledo Police are investigating the shooting and crashes.

