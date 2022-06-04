Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Shooting in Toledo sends one man to hospital, causes multiple crashes

One man shot on Chester Street in Toledo that resulted in two car crashes.
One man shot on Chester Street in Toledo that resulted in two car crashes.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was taken to the hospital late Friday night following a shooting in Toledo that also caused multiple car crashes.

Toledo Police responded about 11:30p.m. Friday night to Chester Street between Gibbons Street and Hillside Avenue. When officers arrived they found one man who was shot and taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Police say the shooting caused multiple crashes, including an overturned vehicle on Chester Street. The crime scene also extended to the intersection of Western Ave. and Gibbons where there was another crash involving two vehicles.

Witnesses tell 13abc a large crowd was gathering nearby for a candle-light vigil.

At this time, no suspects are in custody.

Toledo Police are investigating the shooting and crashes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Cah’von Graves, 19, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Sisson on Thursday,...
Teenager killed in Toledo shooting
More people are keeping their boats docked because of fuel prices
High gas prices are keeping boaters on land
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
Local school leaders react to Ohio bill on arming teachers
Bill Hawkins says his front yard was messed up when city workers made repairs to water and gas...
Neighborhood Nuisance: man says city workers damaged his yard, wants action

Latest News

6/3: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
6/3: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
Event organizers say tonight was just the first day, visitors this weekend will find much more.
Old West End Festival kicks off after a 2 year hiatus
Ohio GOP ignores deadline for new maps
Ohio GOP ignored deadline for new legislative maps
6/3: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast
6/3: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast