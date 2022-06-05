Birthday Club
6/5: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Storms on Monday afternoon and evening could pack a punch.
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s and a sprinkle possible north of the Maumee River. MONDAY: Humid, breezy, and very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Some sunshine will give way to t-storms developing after 2pm. Storms through Monday night could be strong to severe with torrential downpours and gusty winds being the main threats. TUESDAY: Some rain will linger early on before giving way to clearing skies during the afternoon; highs in the upper 70s. EXTENDED: Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday with a few afternoon and evening t-storms possible and highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny Thursday with a stray shower possible and highs approaching 80. Partly sunny Friday, highs in the upper 70s.

