Trump endorses J.R. Majewski in race against longtime congresswoman Marcy Kaptur

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - J.R. Majewski, who upset two state lawmakers in the May GOP primary election for Ohio’s newly-drawn 9th Congressional District, officially secured the endorsement of former president Doland Trump on Sunday.

Majewski faces Rep. Marcy Kaptur in the November general election. Kaptur is seeking her 21st term in Congress and has served longer than any woman in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Trump didn’t endorse Majewski in his primary race because he didn’t initially think he’d win, the former president said at a rally in Pennsylvania last month. Trump gave a shoutout to Majewski at an Ohio rally leading up to the primary election for painting his sign and face in his yard but stopped short of issuing an official endorsement.

Donald Trump gives another shoutout to @JRMajewski at his PA rally.



He says he didn’t endorse him because he didn’t think he’d win, but loved his lawn tributes.



“He was running against very good professional politicians. JR Makewski won for congress. Can you believe it?” pic.twitter.com/2A3lVk91yU — Josh Croup 13abc (@JoshCroup) May 7, 2022

Majewski said Sunday he’s “beyond honored to have earned President Trumps endorsement and I look forward to serving each and everyone in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District!”

The Air Force veteran who lives in Port Clinton has also worked in the nuclear energy industry. He was in attendance at the January 6th rally at the U.S. Capitol but has said he did not enter the building.

“After attacking the Capitol on January 6th and embracing Big Lie and Q-Anon conspiracy theories, J.R. Majewski will need the help,” Kyle Buda, Kaptur’s campaign manager, said in a statement to 13abc. “Marcy Kaptur is working with Republicans and Democrats to create jobs, reduce costs on families and seniors, and bring home federal tax dollars to improve communities throughout Northwest Ohio.”

Kaptur’s 9th District used to be safe for Democrats until the Ohio Redistricting Commission approved a new congressional map that moves Kaptur into a toss-up district. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) added Kaptur’s seat to its “target list” that identifies vulnerable Democrat-held seats.

I’m beyond honored to have earned President Trumps endorsement and I look forward to serving each and everyone in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District! https://t.co/XD9BjxSqrZ#OH09 #MAGA #TrumpEndorsed #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/Ge7NdfxRAX — JR Majewski for Congress (@JRMajewski) June 5, 2022

