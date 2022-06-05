Witness describes chaotic scene at overnight shooting, car crashes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting that landed a man in the hospital and included multiple car crashes on Friday night all happening outside the home of one man’s home who is far from happy.

John Taylor lives by Western and Gibbons, one of the locations that was marked off by caution tape, with investigators swarming the neighborhood late into the night.

“It was an actual war zone out here last night,” said Taylor. “This wasn’t just your typical boom boom boom, we’re gone. This was boom boom boom, go get ‘em. Boom boom boom boom, we’re not done yet. Boom boom boom boom. Now we are.”

Taylor said after he heard the gunshots he looked outside and saw the cars that crashed.

“My neighbor down there hit the floor. The other two ladies didn’t know what to do. We live with this everyday,” Taylor said.

Certain parts of Toledo, including his own, are no strangers to crime. This past fall, just down the road on western, a 21-year-old was murdered outside a mini mart.

Taylor said last night’s shooting, so close to home yet again, was a tipping point. He wants to move.

“It’s a shame because I have a great apartment,” expresses Taylor. “I’m not moving out because this is a bad place to live. This (pointing to neighborhood) is a bad place to live.”

He adds, “Those bullets could have easily ended up in my front door.”

